BNP Paribas Open Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 8:09 pm < a min read
Tuesday
At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: Men, $6.99 million (Masters 1000); Women, $6.99 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Fourth Round

Kei Nishikori (4), Japan, def. Gilles Muller (25), Luxembourg, 6-2, 6-2.

Donald Young, United States, def. Lucas Pouille (14), France, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (5), Spain, def. Fernando Verdasco (26), Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios (15), Australia, def. Alexander Zverev (18), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Women
Fouth Round

Svetlana Kuznetsova (8), Russia, def. Caroline Garcia (21), France, 6-1, 6-4.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (19), Russia, def. Dominika Cibulkova (5), Slovakia,, 6-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Timea Bacsinszky (15), Switzerland, retired.

Venus Williams (12), United States, def. Peng Shuai, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles
Women
Quarterfinals

Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Martina Hingis (6), Switzerland, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Barbora Strycova (4), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

