BNP Paribas Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2017
Thursday
At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: Men, $6.99 million (Masters 1000); Women, $6.99 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Quarterfinals

Pablo Carreno Busta (21), Spain, def. Pablo Cuevas (27), Uruguay, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Women
Quarterfinals

Kristina Mladenovic (28), France, def. Caroline Wozniacki (13), Denmark, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Elena Vesnina (14), Russia, def. Venus Williams (12), United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Doubles
Women
Semifinals

Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Martina Hingis (6), Switzerland, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (1), Czech Republic, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

