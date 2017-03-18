Sports Listen

BNP Paribas Open Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 8:42 pm < a min read
Saturday
At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: Men, $6.99 million (Masters 1000); Women, $6.99 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Semifinals

Stan Wawrinka (3), Switzerland, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (21), Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Roger Federer (9), Switzerland, def. Jack Sock (17), United States, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Doubles
Women
Championship

Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Martina Hingis (6), Switzerland, def. Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

