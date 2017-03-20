Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bobby Wood out of…

Bobby Wood out of US World Cup qualifiers with back problems

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 2:40 pm < a min read
Share

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — United States forward Bobby Wood has pulled out of World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama due to back problems.

Wood aggravated his sore back in Hamburger SV’s 0-0 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Hamburg says Wood “is laboring with severe pain in the area around the lower back” and is receiving intensive treatment from its medical department.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The club adds he had to withdraw from the U.S. games,.

Advertisement

The U.S. plays Honduras at the Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California on Friday, then travels to Panama City to face Panama four days later.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bobby Wood out of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.