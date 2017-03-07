Sports Listen

Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight shutout as Jackets blank Devs

By MITCH STACY
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 10:10 pm 2 min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves for his third consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets handed the New Jersey Devils their eighth straight loss with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Bobrovsky shut out the Devils for the second time in three days as he made 20 saves in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Tuesday’s shutout was his career-high sixth this season. Bobrovsky has not allowed a goal since the Canadiens’ Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime on Feb. 28.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson scored third-period goals for Columbus, which leads Pittsburgh by two points for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Columbus opened the scoring at 9:39 of the third when Sam Gagner chipped the puck out from behind the net to Bjorkstrand, who slammed it past Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid.

Atkinson added his 30th of the season, an empty-net goal with 1:16 left — nine seconds after the Devils pulled Kinkaid for an extra skater — to beat New Jersey for the second time in three days.

New Jersey outshot the Blue Jackets 33-25 and played better until Columbus started to get going late in the second period.

Kinkaid, the backup goaltender, played well for the Devils, stopping 24 shots.

New Jersey outshot Columbus 16-9 in the first period on Tuesday after getting 20 shots total in Sunday night’s loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Devils got plenty of good looks against Bobrovsky, but he was outstanding in keeping the game scoreless.

New Jersey had a goal late in the first period waived off because Dalton Prout’s shot was deflected in by a high stick by Taylor Hall in the left circle.

NOTES: New Jersey captain Andy Greene missed his third straight game following the death of his father Saturday. … Columbus F Josh Anderson is out 7 to 10 days with a knee injury. As a result, Columbus recalled C T.J. Tynan from Cleveland of the AHL on Monday. He made his NHL debut. … Kinkaid started in goal to spell Cory Schneider, who played the past six games. … Columbus D Marcus Nutivaara returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three consecutive games. D Ryan Murray was scratched with a lower-body injury. … Devils F Michael Cammalleri missed his third straight game with an upper body injury. … Devils D Ben Lovejoy played in his 400th NHL game.

UP NEXT:

New Jersey: Plays at Colorado on Thursday.

Columbus: Hosts Buffalo on Friday.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

