Bobrovsky stops 41 shots as Blue Jackets beats Sabres 3-1

By MITCH STACY
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 9:56 pm < a min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson got his team-leading 34th goal and Sergei Bobrovsky had 41 saves to power the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Kyle Quincey also scored for Columbus, getting his first goal since being acquired from New Jersey on March 1. Brandon Saad got an empty-net goal with 1:05 left after Buffalo pulled its goalie for an extra skater.

The win put the Blue Jackets two points ahead of idle Pittsburgh in second place in the Metropolitan Division as they battle for home-ice advantage in the playoffs next month. Columbus won its second straight to improve to 7-2-1 in its last 10.

Bobrovsky got his league-leading 41st win, following a 1-0 shutout win over Philadelphia on Saturday in which he had 36 saves.

Evan Rodrigues scored for Buffalo, and Anders Nilsson had 26 saves as the Sabres lost for the first time in three games.

