Bogdanovic hits 8 3-pointers, Wizards beat Magic 115-114

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Washington Wizards came back from 17 down to defeat the Orlando Magic 115-114 on Sunday.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists as the third-place Wizards moved a game ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

Otto Porter scored 11 points, and more importantly spotted Bogdanovic in the corner for his final 3 to give the Wizards the lead for good with 48.6 seconds left.

Terrence Ross scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Magic.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando, which settled for a 2-2 season series split with Washington.