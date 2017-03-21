Sports Listen

Bonucci misses Italy training session with flu

March 21, 2017
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has missed a national team training session with the flu, three days before the Azzurri’s World Cup qualifier against Albania.

The Juventus center back was absent from Tuesday’s morning practice.

Italy is already without Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, who is still recovering from injury.

Italy, which is level on points with Spain at the top of Group G, plays Albania in Palermo on Friday. The Azzurri then travel to the Netherlands for a friendly on Tuesday.

