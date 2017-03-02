Sports Listen

Boston U beats Loyola (Md) 64-64 in Patriot quarterfinal

By
The Associated Press March 2, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Foreman had 12 points, Justin Alston scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds, and second-seeded Boston University held seventh seed Loyola (Md) to 36 percent shooting from the floor to win Thursday night’s Patriot League quarterfinal 64-60.

The Terriers (18-13) advance to Sunday’s semifinals to face No. 3 Lehigh, which beat No. 6 Colgate 77-72 on Thursday.

Andre Walker’s free throw with 1:25 left drew Loyola to 60-58, but Alston hit a jumper for a 62-58 lead. Walker’s layup made it a two-point game with 50 seconds left. The Greyhounds missed two jumpers before fouling Foreman, who made two from the line to stretch BU’s lead to 64-60. Alston blocked Jarred Jones’ layup and Cedric Hankerson grabbed the rebound as time expired.

Foreman’s layup sparked an 11-2 run and the Terriers never trailed in building a 35-22 halftime lead on 54.2 percent shooting from the floor to Loyola’s 31.8 percent.

Walker scored 27 points with four 3-pointers for Loyola (15-16).

