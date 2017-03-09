Sports Listen

Boyd, Andoh help Howard move past Morgan St, into MEAC semis

By master
March 9, 2017
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Marcel Boyd had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Kofi Andoh hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 13 seconds left and 11th-seeded Howard upset third-seeded Morgan State 68-65 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Damon Collins and Charles Williams scored 14 points apiece for Howard (10-23). The Bison will play No. 2 seed Norfolk State, which won the only regular-season matchup 73-65, in the semifinals Friday. Collins also had eight rebounds and three steals.

Howard led throughout the first half and for all but two minutes in the second. After Phillip Carr’s short jumper gave Morgan State a one-point lead with 3:24 to play, James Miller’s bucket put the Bison up 57-56 and they never again trailed. Carr made 1 of 2 free throws, but Solomon Mangham hit a 3 and Howard made 8 of 12 foul shots in the final 1:36 to seal it.

Tiwian Kendley had 17 points and Carr scored 13 with nine rebounds for Morgan State (14-16).

