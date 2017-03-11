Braves 2, Cardinals 2

|Atlanta
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pterson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fwler cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Wlker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Serra cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ed.Sosa ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Wsdom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grichuk lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schlhbr c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tsosopo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|O.Albes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lalli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gyrko 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.DJong 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Bader rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fnmayor dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Cnnnghm rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Vlera lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Huffman ph
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|38
|2
|7
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|000
|0—2
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|001
|0—2
E_Morris (1). DP_Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Atlanta 3, St. Louis 9. 2B_Cunningham (1), Tovar (1). 3B_Fowler (1). HR_Fuenmayor (1), Adams (2). SB_Bonifacio 2 (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Krol H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Morris
|BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Dirks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Gant
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Broxton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cecil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Siegrist
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Flaherty
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Poncedeleon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Morris.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chris Conroy.
Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
T_2:50. A_6,732