Braves 2, Cardinals 2

March 11, 2017
Atlanta St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pterson 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Fwler cf 2 0 1 0
A.Wlker lf 1 0 0 0 M.Serra cf 1 0 0 0
Bnfacio cf 3 1 1 0 Ed.Sosa ph 0 0 0 0
L.Adams rf 1 0 0 0 P.Wsdom ph 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia 3b 1 0 0 0 G.Grcia 2b 3 0 0 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez 2b 2 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 1 1 Grichuk lf 3 0 0 0
Schlhbr c 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 2 0 0 0
Tsosopo rf 2 0 0 0 M.Adams dh 2 1 1 1
O.Albes 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia ph 3 0 1 0
B.Lalli 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Gyrko 3b 2 0 0 0
Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 P.DJong 3b 2 1 0 0
Johnson lf 4 0 0 0 H.Bader rf 1 0 0 0
Fnmayor dh 3 1 2 1 Cnnnghm rf 2 0 2 1
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0
B.Vlera lf 1 0 1 0
W.Tovar ss 4 0 1 0
Huffman ph 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 4 2 Totals 38 2 7 2
Atlanta 000 101 000 0—2
St. Louis 000 100 001 0—2

E_Morris (1). DP_Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Atlanta 3, St. Louis 9. 2B_Cunningham (1), Tovar (1). 3B_Fowler (1). HR_Fuenmayor (1), Adams (2). SB_Bonifacio 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 4 2 1 1 1 3
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Krol H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cabrera H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Morris BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Dirks 1 1 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Gant 3 0 0 0 0 3
Broxton 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cecil 1 0 0 0 0 1
Siegrist 1 1 1 1 0 1
Flaherty 2 1 0 0 2 3
Poncedeleon 2 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Morris.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:50. A_6,732

