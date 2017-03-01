Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Braxton doubles up as…

Braxton doubles up as St. Francis (PA) wallops Bryant 100-78

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:16 pm < a min read
Share

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Isaiah Blackmon scored 24 points shooting 9 for 13 and Keith Braxton scored 22 shooting 7 for 9 and grabbed 10 rebounds and St. Francis thumped Bryant 100-78 in an opening round game in the Northeast Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Adam Grant’s 3-pointer tied the game at 18 nine minutes in. Blackmon responded with a quick layup, and St. Francis (15-15) went on to outscore Bryant 28-14 — which included an 11-0 run — and ended the half shooting 58 percent and led a 48-32 at intermission.

St. Francis started the second half with a 16-7 run, and Braxton’s 3-pointer and another Blackmon layup made it 64-39 with 13:41 left and the Red Flash cruised from there. Georgios Angelou added 13 points and Josh Nebo grabbed 14 rebounds. The Red Flash shot 61 percent (37 of 61).

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Nisre Zouzoua led Bryant with 22 points and Ikenna Ndugba added 12 for Bryant (12-20) which shot 31 for 80 (39 percent).

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Braxton doubles up as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

F/A-18E Super Hornet conducts aerial refueling operations

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.