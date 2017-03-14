Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the D.C. area are open under a 3-hour delayed arrival. Option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brazil club signs goalkeeper…

Brazil club signs goalkeeper convicted in girlfriend’s death

By Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 11:09 am < a min read
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer club is signing a goalkeeper who was convicted in the killing of an ex-girlfriend — prompting outrage from many.

Boa Esporte presented Bruno Fernandes de Souza on Tuesday. In a news conference transmitted by ESPN Brazil, Souza said he was thankful for the opportunity.

In his words, “people run from me because of what happened in the past.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Indeed, several sponsors have said they’ll drop the team in protest.

Advertisement

Souza is free while appealing a 22-year prison sentence for ordering a friend to murder Eliza Samudio and conceal her body. He was recently released while he appeals.

Boa Esporte is a second division club in Varginha, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) northwest of Rio de Janeiro.

The 32-year-old Souza previously starred for Rio de Janeiro-based Flamengo.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brazil club signs goalkeeper…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.