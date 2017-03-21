Brewers 5, Dodgers 4

|Milwaukee
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Vllar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Toles lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mi.Reed rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wlson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|E.Sgard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Segedin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Thmes 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Rvera 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dickson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vn Slyk 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Houle c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Dubon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Holt rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gennett lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Bllnger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nwnhuis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Pina c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|C.Tylor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Arcia ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sweeney ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Garza sp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hyu.Ryu sp
|2
|0
|1
|1
|D J Jr. ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Frnndez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|4
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|3
|Milwaukee
|000
|041
|000—5
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|020—4
E_Segedin (2). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Gennett (8), Toles (2), Van Slyke (1). HR_Pina (3), Turner (2). SB_Perez 2 (3), Santana (2), Arcia (1). CS_Arcia (1), Toles (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Feliz H, 3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Marinez H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Webb H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes H, 3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Jungmann S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garza
|3 2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Oliver W, 2-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Ryu
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Avilan L, 2-2 BS, 0-1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Fields
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hatcher
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Stripling
|1 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Barnes, Garza.
PB_Houle.
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:17. A_7,602