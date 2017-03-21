Sports Listen

Sports News

Brewers 5, Dodgers 4

Brewers 5, Dodgers 4

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 7:26 pm < a min read
Milwaukee Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Vllar 2b 3 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 4 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 1 0 1 0 Calhoun 2b 1 0 1 1
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 A.Toles lf 3 0 2 0
Mi.Reed rf 1 0 0 0 B.Wlson c 2 0 0 0
H.Perez ss 3 1 1 0 J.Trner 3b 3 1 3 1
E.Sgard 3b 1 0 0 0 Segedin 3b 2 0 0 0
E.Thmes 1b 3 0 0 0 Pderson cf 3 0 0 0
Y.Rvera 2b 1 0 1 0 Dickson lf 2 0 0 0
Santana rf 1 1 0 0 Vn Slyk 1b 2 1 1 0
D.Houle c 1 0 0 0 I.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0
Tr.Shaw 3b 2 1 0 0 A.Brnes c 1 0 0 0
M.Dubon ph 1 0 0 0 Ty.Holt rf 0 1 0 0
Gennett lf 2 1 2 1 Bllnger rf 3 0 0 0
Nwnhuis cf 2 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 1 0 0 0
Ma.Pina c 2 1 1 3 C.Tylor ss 2 0 0 0
O.Arcia ss 2 0 1 0 Sweeney ss 1 0 0 0
M.Garza sp 0 0 0 0 Hyu.Ryu sp 2 0 1 1
D J Jr. ph 3 0 1 0 Frnndez ph 1 0 1 0
Jackson ph 0 1 0 0
Totals 32 5 8 4 Totals 35 4 10 3
Milwaukee 000 041 000—5
Los Angeles 000 110 020—4

E_Segedin (2). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Gennett (8), Toles (2), Van Slyke (1). HR_Pina (3), Turner (2). SB_Perez 2 (3), Santana (2), Arcia (1). CS_Arcia (1), Toles (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Feliz H, 3 1 2 1 1 2 0
Marinez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Webb H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes H, 3 1 1 2 1 2 2
Jungmann S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garza 3 2-3 6 1 1 2 5
Oliver W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Ryu 4 1 0 0 0 2
Avilan L, 2-2 BS, 0-1 0 3 4 4 2 0
Fields 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hatcher 1 1-3 2 1 0 1 3
Stripling 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Barnes, Garza.

PB_Houle.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:17. A_7,602

