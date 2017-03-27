Brian to miss exhibitions vs Russia because of knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Morgan Brian will miss U.S. exhibitions against Russia because of a minor knee injury.

The American women’s team said Monday that Brian was hurt while playing against France in the SheBelieves Cup on March 7. Brian will remain with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League rather than report to the national team.

The U.S. plays Russia on April 6 at Frisco, Texas, and three days later at Houston.