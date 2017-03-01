Brodie scores in OT to lift Flames over Kings 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TJ Brodie scored on a breakaway 1:47 into overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames over Los Angeles 2-1 on Tuesday night in goalie Ben Bishop’s first game with the Kings.

Brodie was sprung free from the blue line by a 100-foot pass by Mikael Backlund and made a nifty deke to beat Bishop for his fifth goal of the season.

Red-hot Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary. The Flames are 6-0-1 in their last seven and climbed within two points of the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division. They currently hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Bishop made 28 saves two days after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 30-year-old had a few superb stops, especially during a challenging second period.

Advertisement

Tanner Pearson got his team-leading 21st goal for Los Angeles.

Calgary improved to 7-2 in overtime and topped one of the best in the Kings. Los Angeles entered 10-2 in OT games after losing to Minnesota in the extra period on Monday.