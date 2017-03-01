Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brodie scores in OT…

Brodie scores in OT to lift Flames over Kings 2-1

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:16 am < a min read
Share

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TJ Brodie scored on a breakaway 1:47 into overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames over Los Angeles 2-1 on Tuesday night in goalie Ben Bishop’s first game with the Kings.

Brodie was sprung free from the blue line by a 100-foot pass by Mikael Backlund and made a nifty deke to beat Bishop for his fifth goal of the season.

Red-hot Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary. The Flames are 6-0-1 in their last seven and climbed within two points of the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division. They currently hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Bishop made 28 saves two days after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 30-year-old had a few superb stops, especially during a challenging second period.

Advertisement

Tanner Pearson got his team-leading 21st goal for Los Angeles.

Calgary improved to 7-2 in overtime and topped one of the best in the Kings. Los Angeles entered 10-2 in OT games after losing to Minnesota in the extra period on Monday.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brodie scores in OT…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Seabees build a watch post

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.