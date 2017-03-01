Sports Listen

Broncos coach likes the 2 QBs he has

By ARNIE STAPLETON
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 1:43 pm < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vance Joseph doesn’t really see a veteran quarterback such as Tony Romo following in Peyton Manning’s footsteps to Denver.

The Broncos’ new coach said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that he likes his two young QBs, Trevor Siemian, who’s recuperating from (non-throwing) shoulder surgery, and Paxton Lynch, who’s recovering from a disappointing rookie season.

Many have speculated the off-injured Romo, supplanted by Dak Prescott in Dallas, will land in Denver much like Manning did in 2012 for his comeback.

Joseph isn’t allowed to talk specifically about players on other teams, but he reaffirmed the Broncos’ intentions to stick with their young QBs, who count a combined $2 million against next year’s $167 million cap.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

