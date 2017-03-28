Sports Listen

Browns coach Jackson likes private workouts, not pro days

By master
March 28, 2017
PHOENIX (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson has little use for pro days, especially when looking at quarterbacks.

Cleveland is still searching for its franchise QB after nearly two decades back in the NFL. The Browns have the top overall draft pick following a 1-15 season, and also the 12th pick. Should they opt to select a quarterback, it will be one who came to a private workout.

“It’s better when you get the opportunity to take a player to dinner, get extra time with him,” Jackson said Tuesday. “Have a private day and have him do exactly what you want to see him do as opposed to exactly how they want it.

“You could do both, but sometimes if you pick to do a pro day, some agents advise not to do a private day.”

Cleveland has three quarterbacks — Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and Brock Osweiler — and is looking closely at top prospects Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer in a QB-weak draft.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

