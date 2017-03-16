Bruins-Oilers Sums

Boston 2 2 0—4 Edmonton 4 3 0—7

First Period_1, Edmonton, Maroon 23 (Eberle, Sekera), 4:29 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Maroon 24 (Mcdavid, Draisaitl), 5:28. 3, Edmonton, Pouliot 7 (Nurse, Desharnais), 8:23. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 31 (Spooner, Marchand), 12:29 (pp). 5, Boston, Marchand 37 (Bergeron, Chara), 17:44. 6, Edmonton, Slepyshev 4 (Mcdavid, Nurse), 19:09. Penalties_Nash, BOS, (tripping), 3:18; Maroon, EDM, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:59; Chara, BOS, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:59; Draisaitl, EDM, (tripping), 11:28; Maroon, EDM, Major (fighting), 18:37; Mcquaid, BOS, Major (fighting), 18:37; Chara, BOS, Major (fighting), 19:27; Kassian, EDM, Major (fighting), 19:27.

Second Period_7, Edmonton, Nugent-hopkins 15 (Caggiula, Eberle), 2:06 (pp). 8, Boston, Moore 10 (Mcquaid), 4:17 (sh). 9, Edmonton, Draisaitl 24, 6:46. 10, Edmonton, Lucic 16 (Draisaitl, Mcdavid), 14:49 (pp). 11, Boston, Krejci 20 (Marchand, Krug), 19:28 (pp). Penalties_Boston bench, served by Vatrano (too many men on the ice), 1:58; C.Miller, BOS, (holding), 4:02; Marchand, BOS, (interference), 11:44; Krejci, BOS, (roughing), 14:07; Pouliot, EDM, (hooking), 18:12; Russell, EDM, (tripping), 18:56.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Stafford, BOS, (slashing), 12:13; Klefbom, EDM, (holding), 15:33.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-15-12_36. Edmonton 14-13-9_36.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 4; Edmonton 3 of 6.

Goalies_Boston, Khudobin 5-5-1 (19 shots-17 saves), Rask 33-17-4 (17-12). Edmonton, Talbot 35-20-8 (36-32).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:39.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Bryan Pancich.