Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bucks-Celtics, Box

Bucks-Celtics, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 10:07 pm < a min read
Share
MILWAUKEE (103)

Snell 1-6 0-0 3, Antetokounmpo 8-17 4-7 22, Maker 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 7-12 2-2 16, Middleton 8-14 0-1 19, Teletovic 3-8 0-0 8, Hawes 2-3 0-0 4, Monroe 6-9 4-4 16, Dellavedova 2-5 3-3 7, Terry 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 41-78 13-17 103.

BOSTON (100)

Crowder 4-12 5-7 13, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Horford 4-9 0-0 11, Thomas 9-17 9-9 32, Bradley 5-14 1-2 12, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Zeller 3-5 1-1 7, Olynyk 0-1 0-0 0, Smart 4-15 2-4 11, Rozier 1-5 0-0 2, Young 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-88 18-23 100.

Milwaukee 24 31 25 23—103
Boston 24 25 28 23—100

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 8-22 (Middleton 3-3, Antetokounmpo 2-4, Teletovic 2-7, Snell 1-5, Brogdon 0-1, Dellavedova 0-1, Hawes 0-1), Boston 12-37 (Thomas 5-9, Horford 3-3, Brown 1-2, Young 1-2, Bradley 1-6, Smart 1-7, Rozier 0-2, Crowder 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 35 (Antetokounmpo 9), Boston 42 (Smart 11). Assists_Milwaukee 27 (Brogdon 9), Boston 24 (Horford 6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 21, Boston 18. Technicals_Thomas, Smart. A_18,624 (18,624).

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bucks-Celtics, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor performs a dental cleaning on a Colombian patient

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.