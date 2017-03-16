Sports Listen

Bucks-Clippers, Box

March 16, 2017
MILWAUKEE (97)

Snell 3-9 0-0 7, Antetokounmpo 5-10 6-9 16, Maker 1-3 0-0 3, Brogdon 5-10 0-0 11, Middleton 4-8 7-7 16, Henson 2-4 1-2 5, Teletovic 3-9 2-2 11, Monroe 5-10 2-4 12, Terry 2-5 0-0 4, Dellavedova 4-8 1-1 12. Totals 34-76 19-25 97.

L.A. CLIPPERS (96)

Griffin 6-12 5-8 18, Mbah a Moute 4-5 1-1 9, Jordan 9-12 4-5 22, Paul 2-10 1-1 6, Redick 4-9 6-9 16, W.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Speights 2-5 1-2 5, Felton 1-5 0-0 2, Crawford 5-8 3-3 14, Rivers 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 35-75 21-29 96.

Milwaukee 28 18 21 30—97
L.A. Clippers 20 26 23 27—96

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 10-29 (Dellavedova 3-3, Teletovic 3-8, Middleton 1-2, Maker 1-3, Brogdon 1-3, Snell 1-7, Terry 0-3), L.A. Clippers 5-24 (Redick 2-5, Crawford 1-3, Paul 1-4, Griffin 1-4, Felton 0-2, Speights 0-3, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 36 (Henson, Middleton 7), L.A. Clippers 42 (Jordan 17). Assists_Milwaukee 22 (Brogdon, Antetokounmpo 5), L.A. Clippers 23 (Paul 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 25, L.A. Clippers 20. Technicals_Milwaukee defensive three second, Milwaukee team, L.A. Clippers defensive three second 2, L.A. Clippers team 2. A_19,060 (19,060).

