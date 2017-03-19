Sports Listen

Bucks-Warriors, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 1:18 am < a min read
MILWAUKEE (92)

Snell 5-8 0-1 12, Antetokounmpo 4-14 1-2 9, Maker 3-5 3-4 9, Brogdon 6-13 4-4 18, Middleton 4-8 1-1 11, Hawes 0-3 0-0 0, Henson 0-2 0-0 0, Teletovic 4-8 2-2 10, Monroe 6-13 0-0 12, Terry 0-3 0-0 0, Dellavedova 2-7 0-0 5, Vaughn 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 36-89 11-14 92.

GOLDEN STATE (117)

Green 2-6 4-4 8, Pachulia 3-5 2-4 8, Curry 9-13 4-4 28, McCaw 2-2 1-1 5, Thompson 9-16 0-1 21, Barnes 2-4 1-2 7, McAdoo 1-1 0-0 2, West 2-3 0-0 4, McGee 4-4 0-0 8, Livingston 1-4 0-0 2, Iguodala 6-10 2-2 15, Clark 4-7 1-1 9. Totals 45-75 15-19 117.

Milwaukee 29 15 26 22— 92
Golden State 27 36 31 23—117

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 9-27 (Middleton 2-2, Snell 2-4, Vaughn 2-4, Brogdon 2-6, Dellavedova 1-3, Hawes 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Maker 0-2, Terry 0-2, Teletovic 0-2), Golden State 12-23 (Curry 6-8, Thompson 3-6, Barnes 2-4, Iguodala 1-3, Clark 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 35 (Monroe 7), Golden State 44 (Barnes 9). Assists_Milwaukee 19 (Middleton 5), Golden State 30 (Green 10). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 17, Golden State 16. Technicals_Milwaukee defensive three second, Milwaukee team, Golden State defensive three second, Golden State team. A_19,596 (19,596).

