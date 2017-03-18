Sports Listen

Bucs sign kicker Nick Folk; spent past 7 seasons with Jets

March 18, 2017
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Veteran kicker Nick Folk has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 10-year pro spent the past seven seasons with the New York Jets, ranking second in franchise history with 172 field goals. He was 27 of 31 last season while converting 24 of 26 extra point attempts.

With Tampa Bay, he’ll compete for a job with Roberto Aguayo, a second-round draft pick a year ago who was inconsistent as a rookie when he was 22 of 31 on field goal attempts.

Folk was a sixth-round draft pick in 2007 and spent his first three NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

