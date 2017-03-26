Bulls-Bucks, Box

Zipser 3-7 3-4 10, Mirotic 11-14 0-0 28, Lopez 9-13 0-0 18, Rondo 8-11 1-1 18, Butler 8-13 3-5 20, Portis 2-6 0-0 4, Lauvergne 2-6 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Canaan 0-1 0-0 0, Valentine 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 46-85 7-10 109.
Snell 3-9 0-0 7, Antetokounmpo 8-14 6-10 22, Maker 1-3 1-1 3, Brogdon 5-11 4-4 14, Middleton 6-17 0-0 14, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Hawes 0-2 0-0 0, Teletovic 3-6 0-0 8, Monroe 7-13 2-2 16, Dellavedova 1-3 0-0 2, Terry 3-4 0-0 8, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-84 13-17 94.
|Chicago
|29
|27
|35
|18—109
|Milwaukee
|31
|24
|24
|15—
|94
3-Point Goals_Chicago 10-21 (Mirotic 6-9, Butler 1-1, Zipser 1-2, Rondo 1-2, Valentine 1-3, Carter-Williams 0-1, Payne 0-1, Portis 0-2), Milwaukee 7-23 (Terry 2-3, Teletovic 2-4, Middleton 2-6, Snell 1-4, Dellavedova 0-1, Maker 0-1, Hawes 0-1, Brogdon 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 49 (Rondo 9), Milwaukee 34 (Antetokounmpo 8). Assists_Chicago 33 (Butler 14), Milwaukee 20 (Dellavedova, Antetokounmpo, Brogdon 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 16, Milwaukee 9. Technicals_Milwaukee defensive three second, Milwaukee team, Middleton. A_17,669 (18,717).
Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.