Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bulls-Hornets, Box

Bulls-Hornets, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 9:44 pm < a min read
Share
CHICAGO (115)

Portis 2-7 0-0 5, Lopez 3-7 0-0 6, Rondo 8-15 1-1 20, Butler 8-15 5-6 23, Wade 8-15 7-8 23, Felicio 1-1 0-0 2, Mirotic 8-16 3-3 24, Lauvergne 0-1 1-2 1, Payne 0-6 0-0 0, Valentine 3-8 2-2 11. Totals 41-91 19-22 115.

CHARLOTTE (109)

Kidd-Gilchrist 9-12 4-5 22, Williams 5-12 2-2 13, Zeller 4-10 3-3 11, Walker 9-24 0-0 21, Lamb 10-17 3-4 26, Kaminsky 2-7 0-0 4, Weber 2-2 0-0 4, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 1-2 1, Belinelli 2-7 3-3 7. Totals 43-93 16-19 109.

Chicago 36 22 29 28—115
Charlotte 24 24 29 32—109

3-Point Goals_Chicago 14-40 (Mirotic 5-12, Rondo 3-6, Valentine 3-8, Butler 2-5, Portis 1-3, Wade 0-2, Payne 0-4), Charlotte 7-29 (Lamb 3-5, Walker 3-12, Williams 1-5, Graham 0-1, Belinelli 0-2, Kaminsky 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 49 (Mirotic 11), Charlotte 44 (Williams 18). Assists_Chicago 29 (Butler 11), Charlotte 25 (Walker 10). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Charlotte 18. Technicals_Chicago defensive three second, Chicago team. A_16,489 (19,077).

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bulls-Hornets, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.