Byron, Radulov lead Canadines past Senators in shootout

By master
March 18, 2017
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Paul Byron and Alexander Radulov scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night in the first half of the teams’ home-and-home series.

Andrew Shaw, Philip Danault and Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for Montreal, and Carey Price finished with 28 saves. Montreal extended its lead in the Atlantic Division to two points over second-place Ottawa.

Derick Brassard, Ryan Dzingel and Erik Karlsson scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson, who had missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, stopped 29 shots.

The teams meet again Sunday at Montreal.

