Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CAF goes ahead with…

CAF goes ahead with disciplinary case against Hayatou critic

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 3:25 am < a min read
Share

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The Confederation of African Football says it will go ahead with a disciplinary case against southern African soccer union head Phillip Chiyangwa, who has been an outspoken critic of its leader Issa Hayatou ahead of the CAF presidential election.

CAF says Chiyangwa’s recent actions and statements appear to “attack the honor of the CAF, its president and the members of the executive committee.”

CAF declined to give details of exact charges or possible sanctions against the Zimbabwe Football Association president because the case is “in a legal process.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Chiyangwa, who has described himself as the campaign manager for Hayatou’s opponent in Thursday’s election, reportedly criticized CAF executive committee members for not standing up to Hayatou, who has been CAF president for 29 years.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CAF goes ahead with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard survival training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.