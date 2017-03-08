Sports Listen

Canadiens-Canucks Sums

By master
The Associated Press March 8, 2017
Montreal 1 0 0 1—2
Vancouver 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Montreal, Mitchell 8 (Markov, Shaw), 3:57. Penalties_Stecher, VAN, (interference), 12:27; Sbisa, VAN, (tripping), 16:13.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (slashing), 0:29; Edler, VAN, (delay of game), 12:45.

Third Period_2, Vancouver, Chaput 4 (Stecher, Edler), 12:49. Penalties_None.

Overtime_3, Montreal, Byron 16 (Galchenyuk), 1:13. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-16-11-1_38. Vancouver 11-4-13_28.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 1.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 30-16-5 (28 shots-27 saves). Vancouver, Miller 17-19-5 (38-36).

A_18,865 (18,890). T_2:31.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Kiel Murchison.

