Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canadiens-Senators Sums

Canadiens-Senators Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 10:04 pm < a min read
Share
Montreal 0 1 2 0—4
Ottawa 0 2 1 0—3
Montreal won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Borowiecki, OTT, (high sticking), 18:07; Danault, MTL, (slashing), 18:52.

Second Period_1, Montreal, Shaw 11 (Danault, Weber), 2:37. 2, Ottawa, Brassard 13 (Hoffman, Turris), 12:36 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Dzingel 14 (Karlsson, Burrows), 13:52. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (tripping), 12:07.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Danault 11 (Shaw, Lehkonen), 6:15. 5, Montreal, Gallagher 8 (Markov), 6:46. 6, Ottawa, Karlsson 14 (Brassard, Methot), 15:03. Penalties_Brassard, OTT, (slashing), 4:06; Davidson, MTL, (hooking), 11:37.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Pacioretty, MTL, (holding), 3:04.

Advertisement

Shootout_Montreal 2 (Byron G, Radulov G), Ottawa 0 (Ryan NG, Turris NG).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 14-10-8_32. Ottawa 9-12-6-4_31.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 32-17-5 (31 shots-28 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 21-8-2 (32-29).

A_19,531 (19,153). T_2:39.

Referees_Dean Morton, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brad Kovachik.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canadiens-Senators Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.