Canucks-Blues Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 10:53 pm < a min read
Vancouver 1 0 0—1
St. Louis 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Vancouver, H.Sedin 15 (Stecher, Edler), 13:38. 2, St. Louis, Paajarvi 7 (Yakupov, Barbashev), 17:32. Penalties_Steen, STL, (tripping), 1:21; Skille, VAN, (hooking), 18:46.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Brodziak 8 (Pietrangelo), 17:13. Penalties_Tryamkin, VAN, (roughing), 10:53; Bortuzzo, STL, (holding), 19:10.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Paajarvi 8 (Berglund, Gunnarsson), 9:41. 5, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 11 (Schwartz, Tarasenko), 17:25. Penalties_Perron, STL, (hooking), 1:01; Shore, VAN, (hooking), 4:31; Upshall, STL, (tripping), 11:05; Labate, VAN, Major (fighting), 18:20; Reaves, STL, Major (fighting), 18:20.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-11-8_28. St. Louis 10-12-12_34.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Miller 18-23-6 (33 shots-30 saves). St. Louis, Allen 29-19-3 (28-27).

A_19,356 (19,150). T_2:33.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Ryan Galloway.

