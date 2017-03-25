Sports Listen

Canucks-Wild Sum

By master
March 25, 2017
Vancouver 0 4 0—4
Minnesota 0 0 2—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Boucher 5 (Horvat, Stecher), 0:19 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Boucher 6 (Shore), 5:40. 3, Vancouver, Boeser 1 (Baertschi, Horvat), 11:51. 4, Vancouver, Skille 5 (Sutter), 13:37.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Suter 9 (Hanzal, Spurgeon), 17:19. 6, Minnesota, Staal 25 (Dumba, Brodin), 18:45.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 5-13-3_21. Minnesota 7-11-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Bachman 2-1-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Minnesota, Kuemper 7-5-3 (21-17).

A_19,184 (18,064). T_2:28.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.

