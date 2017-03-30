Sports Listen

Capitals-Avalanche Sums

Washington 2 2 1—5
Colorado 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Washington, Carlson 9 (Burakovsky, Kuznetsov), 4:00 (pp). 2, Colorado, Rantanen 17 (Mackinnon, Andrighetto), 11:11. 3, Washington, Beagle 13 (Wilson, Shattenkirk), 11:48. Penalties_Beauchemin, COL, (interference), 2:27; Niskanen, WSH, (tripping), 6:28.

Second Period_4, Washington, Johansson 23 (Shattenkirk, Oshie), 4:57 (pp). 5, Washington, Kuznetsov 18 (Williams, Johansson), 11:03. 6, Colorado, Nieto 6 (Grigorenko, Bourque), 13:50. Penalties_Compher, COL, (delay of game), 4:03; Orlov, WSH, (tripping), 8:08; Landeskog, COL, (interference), 18:03.

Third Period_7, Colorado, Mackinnon 16 (Barrie, Andrighetto), 4:29. 8, Washington, Eller 11 (Winnik), 18:38. Penalties_Orpik, WSH, (interference), 5:50.

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-16-6_35. Colorado 14-6-15_35.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 3; Colorado 0 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 11-6-2 (35 shots-32 saves). Colorado, Pickard 13-28-2 (34-30).

A_13,820 (18,007). T_2:24.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brian Murphy.

Capitals-Avalanche Sums
