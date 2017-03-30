Capitals hold on to beat Avalanche for 6th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist, Jay Beagle and John Carlson also scored and the Washington Capitals kept rolling with a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

The Capitals, with 110 points, are five points ahead of idle Columbus and on track to clinch the President’s Trophy for most points in the league for the second straight season.

Alex Ovechkin didn’t record a point and remained tied with Alexander Mogilny for second place in scoring among Russian-born players in the NHL. Both have 1,032 points, trailing only Sergei Fedorov (1,179).

Kevin Shattenkirk had two assists and Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots in his first start in nine games for the Capitals. Lars Eller scored into an empty net.