Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Capitals-Kings Sums

Capitals-Kings Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 1:20 am < a min read
Share
Washington 1 1 0—2
Los Angeles 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 3 (Shattenkirk, Williams), 4:35 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Gaborik 9 (Kopitar, Martinez), 15:30. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (slashing), 2:50; Oshie, WSH, (slashing), 10:26; Kempe, LA, (tripping), 12:32; Shattenkirk, WSH, (tripping), 12:52.

Second Period_3, Washington, Oshie 26 (Johansson), 0:47. 4, Los Angeles, Kopitar 9 (Muzzin, Carter), 7:20 (pp). Penalties_Shattenkirk, WSH, (delay of game), 5:51; Beagle, WSH, (hooking), 11:32; Dowd, LA, (holding), 16:52.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 1 (Martinez, Gravel), 8:46. 6, Los Angeles, Carter 31 (Toffoli), 19:58 (pp). Penalties_Shattenkirk, WSH, (charging), 15:57; Kuznetsov, WSH, (slashing), 19:25.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

Shots on Goal_Washington 4-7-8_19. Los Angeles 9-8-5_22.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Los Angeles 2 of 6.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 10-6-2 (21 shots-18 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 4-0-1 (19-17).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:33.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Gibbons.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Capitals-Kings Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.