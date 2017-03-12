Capitals’ Shattenkirk suspended 2 games for charging

Sports Listen

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk has been suspended two games for charging Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kevin Gravel.

The NHL announced the suspension Sunday about six hours before the Capitals were to play the Anaheim Ducks. Shattenkirk will miss that game and the Capitals’ home game Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

Shattenkirk has no disciplinary history. As a first-time offender under the labor agreement he will lose $47,222 in salary.

With 4:03 remaining in the third period Saturday night, Shattenkirk left his feet to hit Gravel behind the net. He was given a minor penalty.

Shattenkirk has four assists in six games for the Capitals since they acquired him at the trade deadline from St. Louis.

