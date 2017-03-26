Sports Listen

Cardinals 3, Marlins 0

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 3:31 pm < a min read
Miami St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Grdon 2b 3 0 1 0 D.Fwler cf 3 2 2 1
dn Dkkr lf 1 0 0 0 G.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0
I.Szuki lf 3 0 2 0 Al.Diaz ss 3 0 1 0
P.Money 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Grcia cf 1 0 0 0
Ju.Bour 1b 2 0 0 0 Crpnter 1b 3 0 0 1
Paulino c 1 0 0 0 J.Gyrko 3b 3 0 0 0
Stanton rf 3 0 1 0 P.Wsdom 3b 0 0 0 0
Kjrstad rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 1 2 1
Detrich 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Bwman rp 0 0 0 0
Schales 3b 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0
B.Brnes cf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk lf 3 0 1 0
Cabrera c 3 0 1 0 Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 0 0
Jackson ss 3 0 1 0 M.Leake sp 2 0 0 0
We.Chen sp 2 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0
T.Moore 1b 1 0 1 0
Totals 31 0 8 0 Totals 30 3 7 3
Miami 000 000 000—0
St. Louis 011 010 00x—3

E_Dietrich (1), Moore (1), DeJong (4). DP_Miami 3, St. Louis 0. LOB_Miami 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Stanton (2). HR_Fowler (1), Molina (2). SB_Garcia (3). SF_Carpenter (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Tazawa 1 0 0 0 0 1
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chen L, 0-3 5 7 3 2 0 3
St. Louis
Cecil H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bowman S, 3-3 2 1 0 0 0 1
Leake W, 3-1 6 7 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:19. A_6,170

