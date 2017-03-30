Cards GM says Molina deal “not done” but he’s “optimistic”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said he’s “hopeful” to have a new contract for Yadier Molina before opening day but said a deal was “not done” as of Thursday night.

Molina homered in a game against St. Louis’ top minor league affiliate while reports surfaced that he’s nearing a new contract agreement. Fox Sports reported during the game that Molina and the Cardinals are finalizing a three-year deal worth between $55 million and $65 million.

“We’re optimistic. We’re hopeful,” Mozeliak said. “But it’s not complete yet.”

Molina has said he wants a contract finalized before the season opens Sunday night. He said “nothing’s done” after the game but expressed optimism.

“It’s my main goal to stay here,” Molina said.

The Cardinals beat the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds 9-3. Molina, Aledmys Diaz and Jhonny Peralta each homered while St. Louis piled up seven runs in the first two innings against its top minor league affiliate.

The Cardinals made several moves Thursday, placing pitchers John Gant (right groin), Alex Reyes (right elbow surgery), Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) and Tyler Lyons (right knee) on the 10-day disabled list. The Cardinals recalled right-hander Sam Tuivailala from Memphis.

Mozeliak said starting pitcher Lance Lynn threw 80 pitches in Florida and felt good. The Cardinals next play at Double-A Springfield on Friday and open the regular season Sunday night at home against the Chicago Cubs.