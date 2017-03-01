Cavaliers-Celtics, Box

Sports Listen

CLEVELAND (99)

James 10-21 5-8 28, Frye 1-4 0-0 3, Thompson 4-11 1-4 9, Irving 10-19 6-6 28, Shumpert 1-4 0-0 2, Jefferson 3-7 1-1 8, Derr.Williams 5-10 1-2 13, Dero.Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Korver 1-7 1-1 4. Totals 37-91 15-22 99.

BOSTON (103)

Crowder 5-10 4-4 17, Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Horford 3-6 2-2 9, Thomas 10-20 8-12 31, Bradley 4-11 1-2 11, Brown 3-7 1-1 8, Jerebko 1-1 0-0 3, Zeller 0-1 0-0 0, Olynyk 4-5 2-2 10, Rozier 0-5 0-0 0, Smart 4-9 0-0 9. Totals 36-78 18-23 103.

Cleveland 26 24 21 28— 99
Boston 20 29 25 29—103

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 10-33 (James 3-6, Derr.Williams 2-5, Irving 2-6, Jefferson 1-3, Frye 1-4, Korver 1-4, Dero.Williams 0-2, Shumpert 0-3), Boston 13-31 (Crowder 3-5, Thomas 3-9, Bradley 2-5, Horford 1-1, Jerebko 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Smart 1-2, Brown 1-4, Rozier 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 41 (James, Thompson 13), Boston 47 (Horford, Crowder 10). Assists_Cleveland 20 (James 10), Boston 28 (Horford 10). Total Fouls_Cleveland 21, Boston 21. Technicals_Rozier. A_18,624 (18,624).

