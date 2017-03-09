Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cavaliers-Pistons, Box

Cavaliers-Pistons, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 9:59 pm < a min read
Share
CLEVELAND (101)

Jefferson 3-6 2-2 9, James 12-21 5-8 29, Thompson 2-5 0-2 4, Irving 11-22 4-6 27, Shumpert 3-8 0-0 8, Derr.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Frye 5-7 0-0 15, Dero.Williams 1-1 1-1 4, J.Smith 1-9 0-0 3. Totals 39-83 12-19 101.

DETROIT (106)

Harris 5-18 5-6 15, Morris 4-11 2-2 12, Drummond 10-13 0-1 20, Jackson 8-16 4-4 21, Caldwell-Pope 5-10 1-1 15, Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Bullock 1-3 0-0 3, Leuer 0-1 0-0 0, Baynes 0-0 0-0 0, I.Smith 5-9 1-2 12. Totals 41-87 15-19 106.

Cleveland 29 23 28 21—101
Detroit 22 33 18 33—106

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 11-39 (Frye 5-7, Shumpert 2-5, Dero.Williams 1-1, Jefferson 1-3, Irving 1-6, J.Smith 1-8, Derr.Williams 0-3, James 0-6), Detroit 9-26 (Caldwell-Pope 4-7, Morris 2-7, I.Smith 1-1, Bullock 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Harris 0-3, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Jefferson. Rebounds_Cleveland 40 (James 12), Detroit 45 (Drummond 16). Assists_Cleveland 23 (James 10), Detroit 21 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Cleveland 17, Detroit 15. Technicals_James, Detroit defensive three second 2, Detroit team 2.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cavaliers-Pistons, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.