Cavaliers rest LeBron, Love, Kyrie vs Clippers

By
The Associated Press March 18, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are resting LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue announced the decision shortly before game time Saturday.

Lue says all three stars will return Sunday night against the woeful Lakers.

Love was already scheduled to rest as he returns from left knee surgery. Irving came out of the Cavs’ game at Utah on Thursday with tightness in his left knee.

Lue elected to turn the Clippers visit into a rest day for his entire Big Three. Lue says James wasn’t thrilled.

Channing Frye, Deron Williams and J.R. Smith will start along with Iman Shumpert and Tristan Thompson. Lue says Shumpert is ready to go after spraining his left shoulder Thursday.

