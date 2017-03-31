Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cavanaugh leads East team…

Cavanaugh leads East team past West in College All-Star game

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 8:49 pm < a min read
Share

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Cavanaugh of George Washington had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Tim Kempton of Lehigh 21 as the East team beat the West 121-90 in the Reese’s College All-Star game Friday at the site of the Final Four.

The teams were comprised of top college players who are unlikely to be NBA draft picks. Playing in front of a sparse crowd at University of Phoenix Stadium, the East team outscored the West 70-45 in the second half.

Cavanaugh was the East’s player of the game. Jack Gibbs of Davidson added 20 points on 6 for 13 shooting from 3-point range.

Deonte Burton of Iowa State led the West with 15 points and Derek Willis of Kentucky had 13 and eight rebounds to be named his team’s player of the game.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cavanaugh leads East team…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.