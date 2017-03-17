Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Celtics-Nets, Box

Celtics-Nets, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 10:24 pm < a min read
Share
BOSTON (98)

Crowder 7-11 6-7 24, Johnson 3-5 3-4 9, Horford 6-16 1-2 14, Smart 3-14 5-5 12, Bradley 6-13 4-5 16, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Green 4-8 2-2 11, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Olynyk 4-6 1-2 9, Zeller 1-1 1-2 3, Rozier 0-8 0-0 0. Totals 34-85 23-29 98.

BROOKLYN (95)

Lopez 8-18 5-6 23, Lin 3-6 2-2 10, LeVert 1-6 2-2 5, Foye 4-7 3-4 14, Hollis-Jefferson 3-7 4-6 10, Acy 3-11 2-4 10, Nicholson 4-9 2-2 11, Whitehead 0-7 2-2 2, Dinwiddie 1-5 2-2 4, McDaniels 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 30-83 24-30 95.

Boston 21 24 26 27—98
Brooklyn 16 21 28 30—95

3-Point Goals_Boston 7-29 (Crowder 4-7, Horford 1-2, Green 1-3, Smart 1-5, Olynyk 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Brown 0-2, Rozier 0-4), Brooklyn 11-35 (Foye 3-5, Lin 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Acy 2-8, Nicholson 1-2, LeVert 1-4, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Whitehead 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-2, McDaniels 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 51 (Crowder 12), Brooklyn 41 (Acy 8). Assists_Boston 20 (Smart 5), Brooklyn 23 (Lin 6). Total Fouls_Boston 23, Brooklyn 25. Technicals_Brooklyn defensive three second, Brooklyn team. A_17,732 (17,732).

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Celtics-Nets, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.