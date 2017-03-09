Sports Listen

Sports News

Celtics-Warriors, Box

Celtics-Warriors, Box

By master
The Associated Press March 9, 2017
BOSTON (99)

Crowder 3-9 1-2 9, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Horford 4-8 1-1 10, Thomas 7-20 7-7 25, Bradley 6-15 0-0 12, Brown 1-2 1-3 3, Jerebko 2-3 0-0 5, Mickey 0-0 0-0 0, Olynyk 7-9 2-2 17, Zeller 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 1-8 3-4 5, Rozier 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 37-85 15-19 99.

GOLDEN STATE (86)

D.Green 6-15 0-0 13, Pachulia 1-5 0-0 2, Curry 8-16 5-5 23, Thompson 11-23 1-2 25, McCaw 3-7 0-0 6, Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, West 0-1 0-0 0, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 0-1 0-2 0, McGee 2-4 0-0 4, Livingston 1-2 0-0 2, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Iguodala 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 37-84 6-9 86.

Boston 25 21 26 27—99
Golden State 28 22 24 12—86

3-Point Goals_Boston 10-29 (Thomas 4-10, Crowder 2-6, Jerebko 1-1, Horford 1-1, Olynyk 1-2, Rozier 1-4, Smart 0-2, Bradley 0-3), Golden State 6-30 (Thompson 2-8, Curry 2-9, Iguodala 1-2, D.Green 1-6, Barnes 0-2, McCaw 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 45 (Crowder 10), Golden State 47 (D.Green, Thompson 7). Assists_Boston 29 (Horford 7), Golden State 22 (Curry 5). Total Fouls_Boston 10, Golden State 20. A_19,596 (19,596).

