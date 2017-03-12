Central Arkansas women win 60-35, return to NCAA Tournament

KATY, Texas (AP) — Maggie Proffitt scored 21 points to lead Central Arkansas to a 60-35 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Sunday in the Southland Conference Tournament championship for its 17th consecutive victory and a repeat appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Proffitt was 9-of-12 shooting with Taylor Baudoin adding 13 points and nine rebounds, Kierra Jordan nine points, 13 rebounds and three steals.

The top-seeded Sugar Bears (26-4) lost two of their first three conference games before going on their winning streak, which now includes three victories over the third-seeded Ladyjacks (25-7). Central Arkansas’ second victory over SFA snapped a 14-game winning streak for the Ladyjacks.

The Sugar Bears played in title game for the third time in seven years and won their second straight championship. SFA was denied its 16th tournament championship in its 20th finals appearance since 1988. The Ladyjacks last tournament title came in 2006.

Stevi Parker led SFA with 11 points and eight rebounds.