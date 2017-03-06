Sports Listen

Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2017
(Home teams listed first)
All Times EST
SECOND ROUND
First Leg
Tuesday, Feb. 14

Benfica (Portugal) 1, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4, Barcelona (Spain) 0

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Bayern Munich (Germany) 5, Arsenal (England) 1

Real Madrid (Spain) 3, Napoli (Italy) 1

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 4

Manchester City (England) 5, Monaco (France) 3

Wednesday. Feb. 22

Porto (Portugal) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2

Sevilla (Spain) 2, Leicester (England) 1

Second Leg
Tuesday, March 7

Arsenal (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 2:45 p.m.

Napoli (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 2:45 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Juventus (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal), 3:45 p.m.

Leicester (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 3:45 p.m.

Monaco (France) vs. Manchester City (England), 3:45 p.m.

The Associated Press

