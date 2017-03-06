Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chandler scores career-high 36,…

Chandler scores career-high 36, Nuggets beat Kings 108-96

By PAT GRAHAM
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:36 pm < a min read
Share

DENVER (AP) — Wilson Chandler scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping the Denver Nuggets weather the absence of Nikola Jokic to beat the Sacramento Kings 108-96 on Monday night.

The Nuggets snapped a five-game skid against Sacramento and remained entrenched in the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.

Jokic was a late scratch because of an illness. With him went 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Mason Plumlee stepped in and posted Jokic-like numbers — 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Darren Collison led seven Kings players in doubles figures with 17 points as they dropped their fifth straight. The team was coming off a tough loss the night before when Utah’s Rudy Gobert tipped in a missed jumper as time expired in overtime on a play that was initially ruled goaltending.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chandler scores career-high 36,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.