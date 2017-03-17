Channell, Wisconsin women beat BC, advance to title game

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Melissa Channell scored with 16.2 seconds left, Ann-Renee Desbiens had her 55th career shutout and Wisconsin beat Boston College 1-0 on Friday night to advance to championship game of the Frozen Four.

The Badgers (33-2-4), who are 6-0-0 all-time against BC, extended the nation’s longest active unbeaten streak at 22 games and will play either Minnesota or Clarkson in the title game on Sunday. Wisconsin’s last loss was a 2-0 decision against the No. 2 Golden Gophers on Dec. 3.

Channell’s slap shot, off the assist from Annie Pankowski, beat Katie Burt for Channell’s third goal of the season and the 11th of her career. Burt had 35 saves, one shy of her career high — her fifth game with at least 20 stops this season.

The Eagles (28-6-5) outshot the Badgers 12-5 in the first period, but Wisconsin controlled the action from there. Boston College took just 10 shots, while the Badgers had 31, over the final two periods.

Desbeins took sole possession of third on the NCAA career win list (99) and her 17 shutouts this season are tied for the second most in history — behind her 21 last season.