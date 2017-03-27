Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chargers sell all available…

Chargers sell all available season tickets at temporary home

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 8:28 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers said Monday that they have sold all the available season tickets at their temporary home.

The recently relocated Chargers will play at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in suburban Carson, California, for the next two seasons before moving in 2019 into the $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood that they will share with the Rams.

In announcing the sellout, the Chargers said they have placed a hold on several thousand additional tickets for players and their families, visiting team use, community relations, and promotional purposes. The team said that because of high demand, it will look to free up additional seats from tickets held by the franchise and from improvements at StubHub Center.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

___

Advertisement

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chargers sell all available…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.