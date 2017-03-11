Sports Listen

Chawrasia, Pepperell and Pigem share lead at Indian Open

March 11, 2017
NEW DELHI (AP) — Defending champion S.S.P. Chawrasia, Eddie Pepperell and Carlos Pigem shared the lead at 6 under in the Indian Open but will have to return on Sunday to finish their third rounds.

Five-time Asian Tour winner Chawrasia and England’s Pepperell had completed 11 holes when play was suspended Saturday due to darkness. More than four hours of play had already been lost due to threat of lightning on the first two days.

Spaniard Pigem can take an early lead when he resumes on the No. 12 green.

Gavin Green of Malaysia was a shot behind at 5 under after completing 17 holes in his third round.

