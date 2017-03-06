Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chelsea takes 10-point lead;…

Chelsea takes 10-point lead; Hazard, Costa score vs West Ham

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 5:11 pm < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea took a confident step closer to the Premier League title with goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa enough to sweep aside London rivals West Ham 2-1 on Monday.

The result lifts Chelsea 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham, with 11 games left.

After dominating the league leaders in the first quarter of the match, West Ham was stung by a blistering counter-attack set up by N’Golo Kante’s intercept.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Chelsea’s Hazard and Pedro then combined to devastating effect. Belgium midfielder Hazard surged forward from a blistering counter-attack and was on the end of a decisive one-two to score the opener in the 25th minute.

Advertisement

As Hazard slid to his knees to celebrate, a West Ham fan rushed onto the pitch toward Hazard, but stewards managed to intervene in time.

Costa netted the second in the 50th as West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang flicked Cesc Fabregas’ corner straight to the Spain striker who gratefully nudged in from close range.

Manuel Lanzini notched West Ham’s consolation goal in second-half injury time.

Manchester City is third, a point behind Spurs, but with a game in hand.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chelsea takes 10-point lead;…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.